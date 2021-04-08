Police investigating after wheelchair-bound man struck by vehicle in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Saugus are investigating after a wheelchair-bound man was struck by a motor vehicle on Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of 1500 Broadway found a 60-year-old Revere man in a wheelchair who had been hit by a blue Chrysler 300 sedan, according to the Saugus Police Department.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital. There was no immediate word on the extent of his injuries.

The driver, a 74-year-old Malden woman, did not see the man when she was entering the road after exiting a parking lot, an investigation revealed.

Police say the man was crossing the road in area that did not have a crosswalk.

There were no additional details available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)