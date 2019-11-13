MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Middleborough and West Bridgewater launched an investigation after finding a number of stickers promoting a white nationalist group posted in public places.

An officer responding to a report of a hateful poster hanging in the area of Four Corners in Middleborough on Nov. 4 found a small sticker on a traffic light post, which promoted a white nationalist group that has been identified by the Anti-Defamation League, the NAACP and Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group, Middleborough Police Chief Joseph Perkins and West Bridgewater Police Chief Victor Flaherty announced in a joint statement.

The officer scraped the sticker off the post.

In West Bridgewater, the police department was reportedly made aware last week of two stickers posted in the town. Officers responded to the location of the stickers and scraped them off.

“Both the Middleborough and West Bridgewater Police Departments do not tolerate the spreading of hateful messages in their respective communities,” Perkins and Flaherty said. “The stickers being placed on public property are considered acts of vandalism and any other stickers on public property promoting the group will also be taken down.”

Anyone who sees any additional stickers is asked to call their local police departments to have them taken down.

