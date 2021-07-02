HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - White supremacist stickers were found littering an event meant to uplift Black and Brown vendors in Haverhill.

The outdoor market at the Haverhill riverfront boardwalk Sunday was put on by the non profit Merrimack Valley Black and Brown Voices. It was an attendee who alerted organizers to three openly armed men walking around the market and nearby.

“It was very terrifying because when I think of white supremacist groups I don’t think that they live in Haverhill,” said cofounder Elizabeth Walther-Grant

The men were seen placing stickers that are believed to be linked to a white supremacist group on people’s cars.

“I definitely feel like this group decided to come because we were a very set group of people of color in specific area and I feel like they wanted to target us and let us know that they were around,” Walther-Grant said.

The market organizers alerted police and city leaders. Haverhill police say they are investigating and taking the matter very seriously.

“It’s just unfortunate that someone would do that to people you know, it disrespectful,” said Spencer Fournier who lives nearby.

“It’s a disgrace to the whole Haverhill community,” said resident Ty Donatio. “You really hate to see things like that, especially a city like Haverhill that’s a great city.”

The organization was born out of the desire to give Black, Indigenous and people of color in the Merrimack Valley area a safe space to connect and share resources.

Walther-Grant said the stickers may have left them shaken, but certainly not broken.

“We are not backing down we are taking the time to regroup but we definitely are going to keep going full force,” she said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)