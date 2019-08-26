Police investigating after windows shattered, 4 tires stolen off car at Commuter Rail lot

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a thief shattered windows and stole four tires off of a car parked at a Commuter Rail lot in West Hingham on Friday.

The person responsible for the destruction broke the glass in an effort to gain trunk access, according to the Hingham Police Department.

Photos shared on Twitter showed shards of glass all over the front passenger seat.

Anyone who sees any suspicious activity at the parking lot on Fort Hill Street is asked to contact police.

No additional information was immediately available.

Car broken into and all tires stolen from West Hingham @MBTA_CR Commuter Rail lot on Fort Hill St Friday (8/23). Window broken to gain trunk access. @MBTATransitPD are investigating. Please report any suspicious activity. pic.twitter.com/4o1Y9hFBnS — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) August 26, 2019

