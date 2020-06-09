Police investigating after woman allegedly drags boyfriend with car in Allston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a woman dragged her boyfriend with a car before taking off in Allston on Tuesday, police said.

Emergency crews responding to the scene on Brighton Avenue around 7:30 p.m. found the man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to the hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

An investigation revealed that this stemmed from a domestic violence incident, police said.

Authorities added that they are not actively searching for any suspects at this time.

No further information was released.

