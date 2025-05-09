PEMBROKE, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a woman and child were fatally shot early Friday morning in Pembroke, N.H., officials said.

At around 1 a.m., officers responded to a home in Pembroke for a 911 call, according to the Pembroke Police Department. Upon arrival, police met with the 911 caller and found both a woman and a child suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, the department said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The child was taken to Concord Hospital, where he was also pronounced dead, police said.

Both the woman and child lived at the home, authorities said. Police are investigating the incident as a possible murder-suicide.

