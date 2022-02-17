WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) – Police have launched an investigation after a man allegedly attacked a woman following a confrontation over her dogs near Spot Pond in Winchester on Wednesday.

Troopers responding to a report of an assault and battery at Sheepfold Dog Park around 4:15 p.m. met with a woman who said she had been walking her dogs when a man struck her in the face, according to state police.

The alleged attack reportedly happened following an incident involving her dogs.

“The woman had four dogs and there was a runner coming by,” said Michael O’Hearn, who frequently walks his dogs within the Middlesex Fells Reservation. “Either the dogs went after him or nipped him. I guess the guy hit her right in the face. It’s a little much…It’s crazy.”

The man continued on the path while a good Samaritan helped the victim out of the woods. She refused medical treatment at the scene.

The alleged attacker has not yet been identified, state police noted.

He is described as a white man in his 40s or 50s, with an average build and height, and salt-and-pepper hair.

Some area pet owners say this is not the first time a situation like this has escalated.

“It’s the bikers and hikers they just don’t like the dogs so they are also complaining about the dogs,” O’Hearn said.

Eva Papp said her dogs, who were off-leash, were threatened after an encounter with a jogger.

“Yes it’s not encouraged here but people do it all the time,” she said, “And the runner disliked the dogs and he said if you ever run against me I will kill your dogs,”

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)