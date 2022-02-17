WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a man allegedly attacked a woman following a confrontation over her dogs near a pond in Winchester on Wednesday.

Troopers responding to a report of an assault and battery near the land bridge at Spot Pond around 4:15 p.m. met with a woman who said she had been walking her dogs when a man struck her, according to state police.

This attack reportedly happened following a confrontation over her dogs.

The man continued on the path while a good Samaritan helped the victim out of the woods.

She refused medical treatment at the scene, state police said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately released.

