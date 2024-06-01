BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting late Friday night in Dorchester that left a woman dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 36 Edson St. around 11 p.m. found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to police. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

