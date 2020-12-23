Police investigating after woman fatally shot in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police launched a death investigation after a woman was fatally shot in Roxbury late Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Circuit Street and Walnut Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. found a woman with a gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name has not been released.

