BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a woman suffering from stab wounds was found dead in Roxbury Tuesday.

Officers responding to reports of a death at 1050 Tremont Street at 8:48 a.m. found an adult woman unresponsive and suffering from stab wounds, police said. A man at the scene was arrested and taken to a local hospital.

The stabbing is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4470.

