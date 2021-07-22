ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Attleboro have launched an investigation after a hit-and-run driver veered off the road, barreled into a home, and flipped upside down on Thursday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of West Street and Ashton Road found a partially collapsed home and an overturned vehicle resting next to a massive pile of rubble.

Police say a 72-year-old woman was fleeing the scene of a nearby crash when she lost control and crashed into the home’s front porch and living room area.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

A family was sleeping inside the home at the time of the crash but they were not injured.

A crane was called in to upright and remove the mangled vehicle.

There were no additional details immediately available.

