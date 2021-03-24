Police investigating after woman found dead at Gloucester playground

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Gloucester have launched an investigating after a woman was found dead at a playground in Gloucester on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a body found at Burnham’s Field around 6:45 a.m. pronounced the woman dead at the scene, according to the Gloucester Police Department.

The woman is believed to be in her late 50s or early 60s. Her name has not been released.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

There was no additional information immediately available.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office is assisting Gloucester police with the investigation.

