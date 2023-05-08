CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Chelsea apartment building, according to officials.

A spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said the body of a 59-year-old woman was found with multiple stab wounds at a building on Lafayette Avenue on Monday.

Initially called to the address around 10 a.m., police could be seen going in and out of Lafayette Place throughout the day, while also investigating a narrow walkway by the northside of the building.

One woman told 7NEWS the victim was a resident. No details on a suspect were given, though the DA’s office said there was no danger to the public.

By 4 p.m., much of the scene had been cleared as the investigation continues, involving both the Chelsea Police Department and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Suffolk County DA’s office.

