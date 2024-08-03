WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot in Waltham late Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a parking lot adjacent to an apartment building on Second Avenue around 11:30 p.m. found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name has not been released.

Anyone who saw anything unusual in that area is urged to call Waltham police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)