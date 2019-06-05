Police investigating after woman found shot at state park in Canton

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a woman was found shot in a parked vehicle at a state park in Canton.

Troopers responding to Farnham-Connolly State Park found the woman in a parked vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to state police.

The woman was taken to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

The incident is being investigated by Canton police, state police detectives, troopers assigned to the Crime Scene Services and Ballistics Unit, and K-9 teams.

Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that the injuries were self-inflicted.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

