(WHDH) — Police have launched an investigation after a woman was found trapped in a storm drain in a restaurant parking lot last week with straps on her legs.

Officers responding to a report of a man who heard a low-pitched voice calling for help in the parking lot of India’s Grill in Fort Myers, Florida, around 2:30 p.m. on Friday spotted a woman inside a storm drain, The News-Press reported.

The woman was sitting at the bottom of the drain with a strap on her legs, the newspaper said, citing a police report.

The woman was not cooperative with police and was unwilling to provide officers with any information, according to the report.

Police described the woman as a transient who had stayed at a nearby motel in August.

