Police investigating after woman killed in daylight Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Dorchester on Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Bowdoin Avenue and Washington Street around 12:40 p.m. found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

