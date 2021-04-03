Police investigating after woman killed in wrong-way crash in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a wrong-way crash in Holyoke killed on person and seriously injured another Saturday, officials said.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash on I-91 at noon found a 2005 Mercedes had been traveling southbound in the northbound lane when it struck a 2013 Honda Civic head-on, officials said. The driver of the Mercedes, a 69-year-old Holyoke woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda, a 25-year-old Springfield man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The crash is under investigation.

