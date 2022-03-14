FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a woman on Cape Cod woke up to find a stranger in her bedroom, authorities said.

Officers responding to a home on Neve’s Way in East Falmouth after 11 p.m. spoke with a woman who said a man had fled when she woke, stealing her purse in the process, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

The man was described as being about 6 feet tall, wearing a winter hat with a bulky jacket.

The woman’s purse was found after a K9 team was called in to sweep the area but police were unable to track down the suspect.

There were no reported injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing.

