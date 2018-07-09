Police investigating after woman reportedly throws laptop into Randolph reservoir

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a town employee reported watching a woman throw a laptop into a reservoir in Randolph.

Officials say that employee was working at a pumping station late Saturday night when a worker noticed a blue Subaru. A woman near the vehicle threw something into the water, then got into the vehicle and drove away.

The employee said it was too dark to see what the item was but notified police about the incident.

A Marine Unit dive team responded the next day and recovered a small laptop.

Officials say there does not appear to be any connection to criminal activity other than the laptop being thrown into the reservoir. Dumping foreign objects into the water is prohibited.

There was no threat to the drinking water supply, officials say.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is encouraged to call Randolph police.

