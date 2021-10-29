MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Middleboro on Thursday night.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Oak and Arch streets around 8:40 p.m. found a 48-year-old woman unconscious on the side of the road, according to the Middleboro Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Morton Hospital with an apparent head injury.

The force of the impact knocked the woman’s shoes off, police added.

Investigators have since tracked down the driver and police say charges are forthcoming.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)