CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a woman says she was shot in Carver on Wednesday night, officials said.

A woman walked into the station around 7:30 p.m. to report that she had been shot on Sampson Road, according to Carver Police Chief Marc Duphily. Officers observed what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her leg.

Carver EMS responded to the police station, provided medical aid, and transported the victim, a 28-year-old woman formerly of Carver, to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation indicates this was not a random act and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Carver Police searched the area where the shooting was reported to have occurred. Numerous officers and resources were deployed to the area, including the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing helicopter, a Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, and a drone unit from the Rochester Police Department.

Anyone who believes they may have information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Carver Police Department at 508-866-2000.

“We are taking this report very seriously and are devoting all necessary resources to determine exactly what happened,” Duphily said in a statement. “We ask residents to report any information they believe is relevant to the investigation to our department.”

