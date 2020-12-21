BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a woman was shot in the head while parked at a Taco Bell in Brockton early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the parking lot of the fast-food restaurant on Belmont Street around 1:15 a.m. found a 27-year-old Brockton woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to Brockton police.

She was transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting happened while she was parked and sitting in the driver’s seat of her Honda Civic, police said.

The bullet reportedly struck another vehicle as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brockton police detectives at 508-941-0234.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)