MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Nashua and Maple streets around 1:30 p.m. spoke with witnesses who said two males had just gotten out of a black car and shoot toward the building, according to police.

An investigation determined a woman outside the home had been hit in the arm and suffered a non-life-threatening injuries. The building was also damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)