BOSTON (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a woman was stabbed during an attempted robbery in East Boston on Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to Bayswater Street at St. Andrew Road around 6:30 a.m. found a woman had been stabbed in the leg, according to Boston police.

She was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, police said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

