BOSTON (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a woman was stabbed during an attempted robbery in East Boston on Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to Bayswater Street at St. Andrew Road around 6:30 a.m. found a woman had been stabbed in the leg, according to Boston police.

She was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, police said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox