Police investigating after woman stabbed on MBTA bus in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police officers are investigating after a young woman was stabbed on an MBTA bus in Dorchester Wednesday.

Officers responding to the intersection of Park and Washington streets found a woman suffering from an apparent stab wound on board a Route 23 Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority bus, police say.

The woman was allegedly involved in an altercation on the bus that turned violent.

The woman who is believed to be about 18-years-old was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released at this time.

