Police investigating after woman struck by van in Belmont

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was struck by a van in Belmont Tuesday morning, prompting police to shut down a busy intersection, officials said.
Officers responding to Lexington Street at Sycamore Street for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian about 8:45 a.m. found a woman on the ground and debris scattered all over the road.
There was no immediate word on the woman’s condition.
A crash reconstruction team has been called to the scene.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area. Barricades and detours are in place.
The crash is under investigation.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)