Police investigating after woman struck by van in Belmont

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was struck by a van in Belmont Tuesday morning, prompting police to shut down a busy intersection, officials said.

Officers responding to Lexington Street at Sycamore Street for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian about 8:45 a.m. found a woman on the ground and debris scattered all over the road.

Lexington street still closed in Belmont after woman is struck by a van #7News pic.twitter.com/RaIQGKqNaU — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 28, 2018

There was no immediate word on the woman’s condition.

A crash reconstruction team has been called to the scene.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area. Barricades and detours are in place.

The crash is under investigation.

Road Closed: Intersection of LEXINGTON ST & SYCAMORE ST CLOSED. Police and Fire units are working the scene of a traffic collision. That intersection will be closed for approximately two hours. Barricades & detour signs are being put in place — Belmont, MA Police (@BelmontPD) August 28, 2018

