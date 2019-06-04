Police investigating after woman struck, injured by car in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was ticketed Monday after hitting a pedestrian in Wareham, police said.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian accident at the intersection of Marion and Swifts Beach roads about 3:40 p.m. found a woman who had been struck while crossing the street, according to police.

The victim, who had been in a crosswalk, was taken to Tobey Hospital. Her condition has not been released.

The driver, whose name was not released, was ticketed for failure to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

No additional information was immediately available.

