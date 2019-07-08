Police investigating after woman struck, seriously injured by car in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are investigating after a woman was struck and seriously injured by a car on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash at the intersection of Elm and Bridge streets about 1:30 p.m. found a woman seriously injured in the roadway, according to Manchester, New Hampshire police.

The woman was taken to Catholic Medical Center before being transferred by helicopter to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)