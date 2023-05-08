CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Chelsea apartment building with multiple stab wounds, according to officials.

A spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said the body of a 59-year-old woman was found at a building on Lafayette Avenue on Monday.

According to authorities, the woman had been stabbed several times at one point.

No details on a suspect were given, though as of 12:30 p.m., the DA’s office said there was no danger to the public.

Both Chelsea police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Suffolk County DA’s office continue to investigate.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)