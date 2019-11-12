Police investigating after woman’s body found next to dumpster outside Wendy’s in North Attleborough

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in North Attleborough are investigating after the body of a 25-year-old woman was found next to a dumpster outside a Wendy’s on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to the fast-food restaurant on Robert F. Toner Boulevard found the woman dead next to a dumpster in the parking lot, according to North Attleborough Police Chief John Reilly.

Reilly says the woman’s death does not appear to be suspicious at this time. Her name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

North Attleborough police and state troopers assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

