BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after two women were seriously injured in a stabbing in Boston’s Theater District early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a stabbing on Stuart Street near the Boston Common around 2:30 a.m. found the victims suffering from stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The women, whose names have not been released, were taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Investigators with the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office say the women were stabbed after a fight broke out between about 10 people as they left Tunnel nightclub.

Officers roped off Stuart Street between Charles and Tremont streets for several hours. Warrenton Street was also blocked off.

Video from the scene showed detectives scouring the area for clues, dozens of evidence markers on the ground, and a wig lying on the sidewalk.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the incident.

