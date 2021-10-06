BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a worker was injured in a fall at a construction site in Boston on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to an incident at a construction site at 187 Sumner St. found a worker suffering from injuries he sustained in a fall, according to the Boston Police Department.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the worker’s injuries.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been called to the scene.

There were no additional details available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)