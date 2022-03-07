BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a 3-year-old boy fell out of a third-story window in Boston on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a multi-story home at 235 Humboldt Avenue in the city’s Roxbury section around 11:15 a.m.

A witness told 7NEWS that she was walking her dog when she found the injured toddler in an alleyway that runs between the home and another building.

The boy was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Video from SKY7 HD showed several police cruisers parked outside of the home near the roped off alleyway.

No additional information was available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)