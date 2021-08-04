DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation into an allegation made against a Duxbury Public Schools staff member.

School officials confirmed Wednesday that this is an active investigation but did not disclose the nature of the allegation.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)