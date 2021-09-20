BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation into allegations of racist remarks that were made during a high school football game in Georgetown last week.

Coaches and players with Roxbury Preparatory Charter School say they were subjected to racial taunts and slurs during a game at Georgetown High School on Friday night.

The taunts and slurs were allegedly hurled at the Roxbury side all throughout the game, prompting a fight among players on the field. The game was ultimately called off and both schools were sent home.

“It came from the opposing players, it came from fans, students, and adults in the student section and fans section behind our bench,” said Willie McGinnis, head coach of Roxbury Preparatory Charter School.

Georgetown’s verbal assault continued after the game as well, according to assistant coach David Duane.

“We had family members who were addressed with taunts after the game,” Duane said. “Even as we were walking out, there didn’t seem to be any accountability from the other side about these actions that were very clear and evident to all of us on the Roxbury Prep side. There’s no way it couldn’t have been heard from the other side.”

In a statement, Georgetown Public Schools Superintendent Carol Jacobs said the district “will not tolerate racism in any form.”

Jacobs noted that the district is also cooperating with the police investigation.

“There are clearly strong emotions and many different versions of what happened at this game that is swirling around on social media. I ask for calm and patience as we investigate,” Jacobs added.

Roxbury Prep coaches say they attempted to break up the fight that broke out, alleging that Georgetown’s staff did nothing to stop the skirmish.

