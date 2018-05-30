Police investigating alleged altercation between Littleton HS coach, student athlete

LITTLETON, Mass. (WHDH) — Authorities are investigating a reported altercation between a coach and student-athlete at a Littleton High School junior varsity lacrosse game, officials said.

Littleton police officers responded about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday to a report of an altercation involving a coach and a student-athlete at Alumni Field on Russell Street, according to a joint statement issued Wednesday by Littleton Police Chief Matthew Pinard and Littleton Superintendent Kelly R. Clenchy.

“Officers conducted a preliminary investigation into the incident, and are continuing the investigative process in close cooperation with the Littleton Public Schools,” the statement read. “At this point, the investigation is active and ongoing, and officers are working diligently to sort out the facts about what occurred during yesterday’s game.”

The alleged altercation did not result in any injuries and no charges are being sought at this time, according to the statement.

