SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Saugus police are investigating a report of an assault at the Square One Mall that took place Monday night.

Officials say around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, a woman called saying she found two men in her car after leaving the mall.

That woman, Angela Rodriguez, said two young men tried to rob her before punching her 11-year-old son in the stomach. She also said one of them had a knife.

Rodriguez, who was with her two sons and grandson, said they’re all doing okay, but said the kids are afraid now that the two men might come to their house.

Rodriguez’s husband said he was stunned witnesses saw it all unfold and didn’t do anything about it.

“I just have to see a mother with children for me to jump in if they’re in danger, I don’t know how people just ignore it,” Evertz Rodriguez said.

No one was taken to the hospital and no arrests have been made. Rodriguez hopes the two men do the right thing and turn themselves in.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)