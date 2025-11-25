SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Saugus police are investigating a report of an assault at the Square One Mall that took place Monday night.

Officials say around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, a woman called saying she found two men in her car after leaving the mall.

After she confronted them, officials say there was an assault and the two ran away. No one was taken to the hospital and no arrests have been made.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)