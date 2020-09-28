Police investigating alleged attempted sexual assault in Boston Public Garden

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a woman was assaulted by a man who tried to take off her clothes while she was walking in the Boston Public Garden Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of an attempted sexual assault in the area of the Public Garden at 6 a.m. were told a man approached a woman who was walking in the park and put a hand over her mouth while making sexually explicit threats and trying to remove her clothing, police said.

The woman managed to break free and flee to safety, police said. The suspect was described as a slim to medium-built black man in his 20s or 30s with short black dreadlocks.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives directly at 617-343-4400.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)