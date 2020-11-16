Police investigating alleged bank robbery in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating an alleged bank robbery in Falmouth Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a bank robbery at the Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank on Palmer Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. were told a man had taken an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot, police said.

The robbery is under investigation. No other information was immediately available,

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)