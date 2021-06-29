MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a sexual assault was reported in a popular park in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Officers responded to reports of the assault at Sheehan-Basquil Park near the intersection of Maple and Auburn streets around 11:30 p.m. on June 21, according to Manchester Police Department.

Officers are asking the public to be on the lookout for the accused suspect who is described as a young Black man who was wearing a blue and white checked shirt. Investigators say multiple Black men may have also been involved but there are no descriptions available for them.

This does appear to be an isolated incident

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 603-792-5543.

