LEOMINSTER, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a student at Leominster High School reportedly made a threat.

Officials said the student was removed and banned from the school.

Police are launching a criminal investigation and that student could be charged.

They said the student was dealt with quickly and the high school is safe.

