Police investigating alleged vape sales to minors at Westport shop

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Westport police have launched an investigation into the alleged sale of nicotine vaporizer products to children by the owner of a local smoke and vape shop.

The investigation was launched in February, when a school resource officer noticed several school children were in possession of nicotine products on school grounds.

With the help of the Tobacco Control Commission, police determined that throughout the last month, there had been sales by Cedar Smoke and Vape to children as young as 12 on numerous occasions.

A state trooper who happened to be driving by the shop allegedly stopped a group of young children leaving the shop with smoking products seized the items and brought them back to the owner, Walid Assi, who became argumentative and refused to cooperate.

On Wednesday, Westport police executed a search warrant to seize surveillance video from the store, which is believed to have captured multiple controlled sales of vape products to children.

The potential criminal charges include several counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and delivering cigarettes and nicotine to a minor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westport Police Detective Division at 508-636-1122.

