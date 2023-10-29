MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an altercation in Melrose on Friday that led to a stabbing that left one man dead and another hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance at a home on Ledge Street around 7 P.m. found James Percent, 47, of Melrose, suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation suggests a domestic altercation between Percent and a woman in the home led to a 21-year-old man who also lives in the home to become involved in an altercation, the district attorney’s office said.

The other man involved was also hospitalized with stab wounds.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)