Police investigating an IHOP in Brighton after someone flashed a weapon inside

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating an IHOP in Brighton after someone flashed a weapon inside early Sunday morning.

Police say there was an argument at the IHOP on Soldiers Field Road when someone showed a weapon and then took off.

Officers later found that weapon with help from K-9s.

There is no word on what started the argument or on any arrests.

No additional information has been released.

