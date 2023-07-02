BOSTON (WHDH) - The front window of a jewelry store in Downtown Crossing was smashed early Sunday morning during a breaking and entering, police said.

Around 1:23 a.m., a security guard reported hearing the glass of the front window and a display case shatter and called police. A small, red sedan may have been observed fleeing the scene, officials said.

Overnight, the store was surrounded by shattered glass and crime scene tape.

Within the store, jewelry cases were covered with cloth, and one case was empty. It is unclear if that is related to the smashed window.

Employees will take inventory to determine if anything was stolen. Police said no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

