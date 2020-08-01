Police investigating apparent drowning in Merrimack River in NH

CANTERBURY, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an apparent drowning Saturday in the Merrimack River in New Hampshire, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a possible drowning near the Boscawen/Canterbury town line found a male victim around 7:30 p.m. and transported him to Concord Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The victim’s name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

