Police investigating apparent drowning in Montague

Police are investigating an apparent drowning in Montague Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a missing man at the Rock Dam swimming area on the Connecticut River at noon were told Welman Hernandez-Diaz, 35, of Worcester, had been swimming with a group of people and went under water, officials said.

No foul play is suspected and the Chief Medical Examiner will determine a cause of death.

